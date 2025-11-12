Peace Jirga organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will be held today (Wednesday) at the KP Assembly Hall. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Speaker Babar Saleem Swati will preside over the gathering.

Earlier in the day, a parliamentary delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), comprising KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, National Assembly members Junaid Akbar, Asad Qaiser, Mehmood Shah and others, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

The PTI delegation formally invited the Governor to participate in the provincial assembly’s Peace Jirga, stating that his presence and guidance, as the constitutional head of the province, would be a source of pride and a step toward unity for the province’s peace, development, and prosperity.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation of his participation, saying he considers it an honour to sit together with the provincial government and all political parties in the Peace Jirga. He emphasized that his support for the province’s peace and development will always be with the provincial government.