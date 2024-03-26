A resolution demanding a ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territory was eventually passed by the UN Security Council on Monday, more than five months after the massacre in Gaza started. Since Israel and Hamas’ battle started on October 7, numerous attempts to establish a truce have been undertaken; however, the US has vetoed three of these resolutions.

This time, Washington chose to abstain, perhaps in response to the international outcry against Israeli savagery and domestic backlash over the Biden administration’s “iron-clad” support for Tel Aviv’s deadly operation during an election year. The US ambassador to the UN stated that the US “did not agree” with every resolution, which may point to the government’s moral ambiguity regarding the mass murder of over 32,000 Palestinian civilians. However, it’s possible that this is a better stance than opposing any efforts to put an end to the slaughter.

The beleaguered people of Gaza will at least have a break from the daily dosage of death and destruction to grieve for their loved ones and begin the protracted and agonising process of healing, even though there is not much to celebrate considering the extreme amount of misery in the region. While visiting the Rafah crossing, the UN secretary general demanded that the barriers preventing aid from getting to Gaza be taken down. The main barrier is Israel, and it is believed that the ceasefire will make it possible for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who are in need of assistance to receive food, water, and medical care. Gaza is currently experiencing famine, the majority of which is caused by Israel. According to the WHO, children in the Strip are on the “edge of death.” In addition, hundreds of children have lost their parents in this heinous conflict, and they require special medical and psychological care to help them cope with the trauma of witnessing acts of genocidal cruelty. These ought to be the international community’s top priorities right now. In addition to providing Gaza’s residents with immediate humanitarian aid, all parties involved must endeavour to bring an end to the conflict on a longer-term basis. It should be recalled that an almost week-long cease-fire was reached in November, but it was quickly broken. Now, Israel and the US, its main backer, will be the focus of attention. Will the UNSC resolution be followed by Tel Aviv? Or will it continue its criminal campaign in Gaza and live up to its status as a rogue state by rejecting this binding call? The next few days will be crucial for the whole area.

The current setup ought to last longer. Though discussing “solutions” at this time may not be feasible, after everything has been said and done, Israel ought to be held accountable for the deaths of thousands of innocent people. A generation of abandoned Gazan youngsters will be looking to the international community to ensure justice for them because Palestinian lives count.