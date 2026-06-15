Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the signing of a peace deal between the United States and Iran.

The Prime Minister wrote on the social networking site that after long and important negotiations between the United States and Iran, a peace deal was reached. The official signing ceremony of the peace deal will be held in Switzerland on June 19.

He appreciated the role of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and said that the parties announced the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in.

In his message, the Prime Minister thanked the US and Iran, saying that both sides paved the way for a diplomatic solution to the dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we also appreciate the role of our brotherly country Qatar in the mediation efforts, which provided significant assistance in reaching this agreement. After the agreement is finalized, the mediator will be facilitated for several meetings this week, these initial consultative meetings will provide the basis for technical negotiations and the official signing ceremony.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the announcement of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, saying that he hoped it would pave the way for a final agreement and lasting peace in the region.

The President said that Pakistan is proud that it has consistently supported negotiations and diplomacy during this difficult period. This development is an important step towards strengthening the multilateral system and peaceful resolution of disputes through mutual respect and engagement. May these efforts lead to more peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

US President Donald Trump’s post on Social Truth

US President Donald Trump has announced that the agreement between the United States and Iran has been completed, which he called a historic breakthrough towards peace and stability in the region.

In his statement on the social networking website Truth Social, President Trump said that the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran has been completed. Congratulations to everyone.

He said that the Strait of Hormuz has been allowed to open to all commercial and international ships after the signing of the agreement on Friday, while the US naval blockade against Iran has also been approved to be lifted immediately.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s reaction to the agreement

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, calling it an important breakthrough towards reducing tensions in the region and promoting peace through negotiations.

In his statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the agreement reached between the US and Iran is a manifestation of wise leadership and serious efforts for peace by all parties involved in this process. He said that this development can produce positive results for stability and conflict resolution in the region.

The Chairman PPP paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their leadership and vision in this process and said that Pakistan played an important role in promoting peace at the diplomatic level. He also appreciated Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s support for regional stability.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also appreciated the services of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all the diplomatic teams involved in this process, saying that their professionalism, consistency and behind-the-scenes efforts played an important role in making this progress possible.

Oil prices fall in the global market

After Pakistan announced the end of the war between the US and Iran and the agreement, a major change has been seen in the global energy market, resulting in a significant decline in crude oil prices.

According to international media reports, Brent crude, which is considered the world’s standard oil, fell by 3.8% to $84.02 per barrel, while US crude oil was seen trading at $81.40 per barrel with a decrease of 4.1%.

European countries, the United Nations and the international community welcome the agreement

Many world leaders and countries, including the United Nations, have responded positively to the peace agreement between the US and Iran, calling it a significant step towards reducing tensions in the region and a diplomatic solution.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the two countries on reaching the agreement and said that this move is a major and important step towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

On the other hand, Britain, France, Germany and Italy have also issued a joint statement welcoming the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

European countries have said that if Iran takes verifiable steps, sanctions relief could be considered in return.

Iran-US agreement, welcomed by world leaders

Several world leaders, including Turkey, Qatar and Britain, have responded positively to the peace agreement between the US and Iran, calling it an important step towards stability and lasting peace in the Middle East.