Lahore: The PCB has issued NOCs to national cricketers to play in overseas leagues.

According to PCB sources, NOCs have been issued to Muhammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafiq and Farhan Yousuf.

In addition, NOCs have been issued to Shamail Hussain, Mehran Mumtaz, Usman Khan, Ali Shabbir, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Basit and Khalil Ahmed.

13 cricketers have been issued NOCs for the Global Super League 2026.

According to the PCB, the PCB has issued an NOC to Moaz Sadaqat for the Caribbean Premier League.