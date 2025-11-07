Daily The Patriot

Sports

PCB issues clarification regarding former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz

By: DailyPakistan

Published: November 7, 2025 | Updated 2 days ago

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a clarification regarding former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz.

According to the clarification issued by the PCB spokesperson, former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz is associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board as a consultant. At present, he is working with various teams of the Pakistan Cricket Board, apart from this, he has not been assigned any new responsibility for the time being.

It should be noted that news was circulating that Wahab Riaz was temporarily assigned the responsibilities of the women’s team.

