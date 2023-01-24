Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s return movie, shatters the previous record set by Hrithik Roshan’s War in terms of advance ticket sales.

In the past, the Bollywood film War, starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, had the biggest advance bookings ever.

On all online booking systems, the sale of tickets is growing. According to Ashish Saksena, COO of Cinemas BookMyShow, “Shah Rukh Khan is ready for an electric comeback with Pathaan jet-setting on advance sales after a long four-year wait.

More than a million tickets for the eagerly anticipated action thriller have already been pre-sold on BookMyShow.com. Over 3500 screens have been made available for Pathaan’s advance sales, and a surge in demand has prompted certain theatres throughout India to start early morning showings of the movie.

On January 23, 4.19 lakh tickets for Pathaan were sold in three theatres: Cinepolis, Inox, and PVR. The movie outperformed War, which had a record-breaking 4.10 lakh admissions in these three national theatres.

According to reports, Pathaan is already approaching 5.25 to 5.50 lakh and is anticipated to break the previous record for advance booking set by KGF 2.