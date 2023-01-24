2020 saw the introduction of the Toyota Yaris in Pakistan, where it immediately dominated the B-segment auto market. Even though it was just the fifth generation of the Honda City, which had long held a monopoly on this market, Honda eventually passed the most modern Toyota Yaris.

Before the venerable 11th-generation Toyota Corolla reclaimed the top spot, the Toyota Yaris was Pakistan’s best-selling sedan for a whole year. Despite Yaris sales cutting Corolla sales in half and the phase-out of 1.3L Corolla variations in favour of the B-segment model, the C-segment Toyota Corolla is still the best-selling sedan in the country.

However, the B-segment car class has returned to favouring the new Honda, and Honda City once more outpaced Toyota Yaris after the arrival of the 6th-generation City in mid-2021. Although it was a model that had fallen out of favour everywhere, it was nevertheless definitely more attractive than the revolting Yaris. The results have now benefited Honda City. The sixth-generation Honda outsold the Toyota Yaris in 2022 by 19,860 units, or 1,655 units on average per month.