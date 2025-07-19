PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari has accused the PTI of allegedly buying and selling Senate tickets, saying that there were “bids” within the party for Senate seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and “ATMs” were given priority over real workers.

Uzma Bukhari said that party workers have lost while the glitter of notes has won and all this is happening under the nose of the PTI leadership. She said that PTI’s own leaders and workers are now opening the pockets of their leadership and the truth is coming out.

She claimed that the founder PTI himself is also an equal partner in this “horse trading” and is fully aware of the buying and selling of Senate tickets. She further said that the party that used to make loud claims against horse trading has today become the biggest supporter of horse trading.

Uzma Bukhari criticized the PTI, saying that the party had brought forward “seasonal birds” to enjoy power while the workers who had made sacrifices were kept only to be beaten. She added that she had heartfelt sympathy for the ideological workers of the PTI.

She said that the PTI was becoming increasingly unpopular in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the youth there have also now understood that they were only used for sit-ins and protests.

Uzma Bukhari’s statement came at a time when political manipulation and internal party conflict are in full swing for the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.