Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has welcomed a little guest and the couple has officially announced it on social media.

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha shared the happy news on social media and said in the post, ‘Finally he has arrived, our son! And we don’t remember our previous life at all’.

Expressing their joy in an emotional manner, they wrote, ‘Our arms are full and our hearts are even more full’.

Parineeti Chopra and her husband wrote, ‘Earlier we were the only ones for each other and now we have everything’.

According to Indian media reports, Parineeti Chopra was admitted to a local hospital in Delhi where her husband Raghav Chadha and family members of both the spouses were present.

Parineeti Chopra spent most of her time in Delhi before the birth of her son, where Raghav Chadha’s family resides, and during her pregnancy, she also shared pictures on social media for her fans.

It may be recalled that Parineeti Chopra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023, and got married on September 24, 2023.

The two had shared the good news with their fans on Instagram in August this year that they were going to become parents soon and had beautifully written 1+1 on the cake, referring to the arrival of their new guest.