Islamabad Nawabzada Shah Ali

Calls for Immediate Implementation of the New York Declaration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine has launched an intensive international campaign to raise global awareness and mobilize action against the Israeli cabinet’s recent decisions to assert full control over the Gaza Strip.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry warned that these decisions pose a direct and imminent threat to the survival of Palestinian civilians. It highlighted that over one million people are at risk of forced displacement, while more than two million could be confined to less than 10% of the Gaza Strip’s area — a move seen as a prelude to systematic forced expulsion.

The Ministry described these actions as clear indicators of the true nature of the ongoing war — a campaign targeting Palestinian civilians without justification, in violation of international law and human rights.

It further criticized the continued failure of the UN Security Council to enforce an immediate ceasefire, ensure the release of hostages and detainees, protect civilian lives, and prevent the use of starvation as a weapon of war. According to the Ministry, this failure has emboldened the occupying power to pursue a policy of genocide, forced displacement, and de facto annexation.

In response, the Ministry called for urgent international intervention to halt the aggression and demanded the immediate implementation of the New York Declaration — a vital step toward ending hostilities and safeguarding the rights and lives of the Palestinian people.