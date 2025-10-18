Asif Mahmood

The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the false allegations that its recent precision strike in Paktika targeted a cricket team. Pakistan’s operation was directed solely against verified terrorist hideouts belonging to the Khwarij network, which has been responsible for multiple attacks on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan has clarified that during the ceasefire, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, operating from Afghan territory, carried out a deadly attack in Waziristan. Instead of taking action against these militants, the Afghan Taliban allowed them to use Afghan soil as a base for terrorism against Pakistan. When Pakistan responded to this clear violation with a defensive and precise counter-terrorism strike, a coordinated propaganda campaign was launched from across the border.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Armed Forces have confirmed that no civilians or cricketers were harmed. The claims about a cricket team being targeted are entirely fabricated, aimed at misleading the public and shielding the Khwarij terrorists from accountability.

Pakistan holds that strike in Paktika was executed with utmost care to avoid collateral damage. Every target was verified, and every strike was proportionate. Pakistan’s action demonstrates its commitment to regional peace and its right to defend itself from cross-border terrorism.

It must be noted that Pakistan did not breach the ceasefire. The violation came from Afghan soil. The responsibility for escalating tensions lies with those who harbor militants, not with Pakistan, which has repeatedly emphasized dialogue and cooperation to ensure peace along the border.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. No propaganda, no distortion of facts, and no false narrative can overshadow Pakistan’s moral and strategic clarity.

Pakistan stands by the truth: the Paktika strike targeted only terrorists, not cricketers.