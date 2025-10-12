The Pakistani army is giving a befitting reply to the Afghan Taliban forces. According to security sources, a tank position on the Afghan side of the ridge in the area opposite Kurram was successfully targeted.

In Pakistan’s successful strike, several Afghan Taliban tanks were destroyed.

On the other hand, Pakistan captured an important post of Taliban forces in the Zhob sector and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

An Afghan Taliban Humvee armored vehicle located at the captured Taliban post was also destroyed.

In the Pakistan army’s counter-attack, the Taliban forces’ post in front of Angoor Adda was also completely destroyed.