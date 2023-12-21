It is imperative that Pakistan’s political landscape adopt a much-needed change, restricting the number of seats an election candidate can seek, in light of the recent consultative meeting hosted by Pildat and UNDP.

Even while the practice is not new, it has recently generated discussion, particularly in light of PTI leader Imran Khan’s choice to run in eight constituencies in the by-elections held last year. We lament that a private bill, put out by a Jamaat-i-Islami MNA last year, which sought to limit candidates to a maximum of two seats, was not given due consideration.

The country’s financial load and unfair electoral advantage are sustained by the lack of progress on this front. Democracies around the world have tackled this problem with workable solutions. For example, India only allows two candidates to run at once, although In the meanwhile, running for more than one seat has been outlawed in the UK. These steps preserve electoral fairness while still guaranteeing fiscal responsibility.

The financial effects of this practice are substantial in Pakistan. The ECP projects that holding by-elections in the seats left empty by victorious candidates will cost Rs20.7 million. It is difficult to defend these taxpayer-funded costs, particularly in a nation dealing with economic difficulties.

Additionally, the poll competition is inherently unbalanced due to the possibility of contesting from many constituencies. It tends to benefit people with wealth, frequently excluding qualified applicants with modest financial resources. The basic foundation of a democratic system is equal opportunity for all candidates, regardless of their financial situation, and any discrepancy goes against that principle. Voter sentiment is directly affected by the issue as well.

There may be a feeling of disenfranchisement among voters when elected officials leave their positions to elect new ones. This tactic erodes voters’ faith in the democratic process and calls for expensive by-elections.

Political parties should work together to limit the number of constituencies from which a single candidate may run in order to address these problems. Enforcing fair play and financial transparency would be greatly enhanced by this self-regulation.

Political parties should work together to limit the number of constituencies from which a single candidate may run in order to address these problems. Enforcing fair play and financial transparency would be greatly enhanced by this self-regulation.