Pakistan has crossed another historic milestone in the field of sports.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Syeda Amna Batool has been appointed to the prestigious FIFA Institutional Reforms Committee.

The appointment of Member of National Assembly Syeda Amna Batool is a significant development for Pakistan in the diplomatic and sporting fields. Syeda Amna Batool is the only representative of Pakistan in various FIFA committees till now.

The historic appointment is a sign of renewed confidence in Pakistan’s institutional direction by FIFA and a recognition of Pakistan’s positive and constructive role in global football governance.

The appointment is a clear result of the continuous and serious efforts of the current government for football.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government has demonstrated clear political commitment to promote football as a free, transparent and merit-based sport.

The Prime Minister recently met with Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation and Senior Vice President of FIFA.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to an independent and transparent football federation, the development of football nationwide, and hosting international football events.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s growing commitment to the promotion of football in Pakistan.