The budget has not yet been passed: Shahida Rehmani, I congratulate PPP on the good work being done in Sindh: Azhar Siddique, PTI ruined the country during its tenure: Gul Asghar Khan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said the whole world has been affected by the US-Iran war. Field Marshal played a very important role in the US-Iran ceasefire. after the “Battle of Truth,” efforts were made to promote the “Battle of Peace.” Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Mohsin Naqvi also played important roles. Pakistan’s name has been elevated on the global stage. India is trying to fuel the Kashmir issue. India must be dealt with firmly. the entire world is talking about Pakistan. no one will get relief in the May 9 cases. large-scale land occupations exist in Balochistan. land in Balochistan should be given to its rightful owners. foreign investment and money should come into Pakistan. the largest amount of Pakistani money has gone to the UAE. the real estate sector has come to a standstill. the file-based property system should be abolished. the event being held in Geneva is a great honor for Pakistan. the Field Marshal has played an important role in the country’s development. the government will complete its constitutional term. if the real estate sector improves, foreign investment will come in.

MNA PPP Shahida Rehmani said the budget has not yet been passed. the budget will go to the Senate and will soon be approved. Bilawal Bhutto had several reservations regarding the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. very large hospitals have been built in Sindh. people from all over Pakistan come here for free medical treatment. compared to other provinces, significant development work is taking place in Sindh. the FBR has proven to be a failed institution. the FBR did not achieve its revenue target. revenue collection is the responsibility of the FBR. Allah Almighty has bestowed great honor upon Pakistan. Pakistan is playing an important role in the US-Iran agreement. the whole world is watching Pakistan. Pakistan stands with Iran.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said i congratulate PPP on the good work being done in Sindh. India is constructing dams. the situation will change after September. the politics of horse-trading will no longer work. this is the most failed government. corruption is at its peak in the country. no one has praised the budget. the super tax has not been abolished. everyone knows where the dollar is heading. the poor are being crushed under inflation. the government is imposing taxes on the poor. wealthy people do not pay taxes. the government has completely failed in every sector. they have been looting the country for forty years.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Gul Asghar Khan said PTI ruined the country during its tenure. PTI had promised to create five million jobs. however, PTI failed to fulfill its promises. when we took over the government, the country was on the verge of default. we saved the country from default. the public will get relief after the budget is passed. we reduced withholding tax for overseas Pakistanis. we have completely abolished the super tax on businessmen. no major corruption scandal has emerged. the government is providing relief to ordinary citizens. mega projects will create employment opportunities. we have not imposed any new taxes in the budget. PTI members cannot tolerate the country’s progress. during PTI’s tenure, neighboring countries were unhappy with Pakistan. our government has improved relations with neighboring countries. the real estate sector has started to recover. corruption is being eliminated. no significant work was carried out in Punjab during PTI’s tenure. Usman Buzdar ruined Punjab. people will soon understand the benefits of the budget.