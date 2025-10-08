Pakistan’s first international paddle tournament will be held at the Legends Arena in Karachi from October 30 to November 2.

According to the details, Asia’s top players will participate in the APPT Grand Slam tournament.

The tournament, with a prize money of $13,000, is scheduled to feature men’s, women’s and mixed events, for which registration will continue until October 20.

According to the great squash player and Legends Arena Chairman Jahangir Khan, the successful organization of the international paddle competition, which has become increasingly popular in Pakistan in a short period of two years, will help it continue in the country.

APPT has focused on paddle across Asia. It is a pleasure to bring the Asia Pacific Paddle Tour Grand Slam to Karachi.