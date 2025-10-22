Addressing a Breast Cancer Week event in Islamabad, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal announced that the country’s first facility center for free breast cancer screening has been established at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He stressed that early diagnosis is very important to fight breast cancer. The Health Minister clarified in his address that “we do not want people to get sick first and then come to the hospital.” This center will diagnose women before they get sick.

The Health Minister, while giving an awareness message to the public on this occasion, said that “the war against breast cancer is won through awareness.” He said, “We have to save our mothers, sisters and daughters from a deadly disease like breast cancer.”

Addressing the medical staff, he said, “Those who serve the suffering humanity will receive a great reward from Allah.” Announcing future plans, the Health Minister said that there should be screening centers at the district level as well.

Mustafa Kamal insisted that “women and girls should get this test done before they get sick.” The establishment of this new facility is expected to help women across the country in timely diagnosis of breast cancer.