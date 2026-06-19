Pakistan’s famous folk and playback singer Shazia Manzoor made such an interesting comment about popular social media personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan during a TV program that the audience and the host could not stop laughing.
During the program, a woman asked Shazia Manzoor what she would do if she was offered to sing a duet with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. Shazia Manzoor first smiled at this question and then humorously said that she herself was confused by this question and could not understand how to answer it.
She folded her hands and said with laughter that she should be forgiven, while adding more humor, she said that perhaps Chahat Fateh Ali Khan should be forgiven by all people.
The participants and the host present in the program were forced to laugh out loud at Shazia Manzoor’s candid response and this moment became one of the highlights of the show.
During the conversation, the host also asked her if she had ever met Chahat Fateh Ali Khan in person. To this, Shazia Manzoor immediately replied, “May Allah forgive me,” and clarified that she had never met him.
However, she admitted that she keeps watching Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s videos on social media and often comments on his posts.
This interesting and striking response of Shazia Manzoor is rapidly going viral on social media, where users are appreciating her sense of humor and ready response.
It should be noted that Shazia Manzoor is one of the leading singers of Pakistan and has made a place in the hearts of music lovers for decades with her unique voice and memorable songs.
"Question about singing with Chahit Fateh Ali Khan?" Shazia Manzoor's interesting answer stole the show
By: dailythepatriotbeta
Published: June 19, 2026
Pakistan’s famous folk and playback singer Shazia Manzoor made such an interesting comment about popular social media personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan during a TV program that the audience and the host could not stop laughing.
During the program, a woman asked Shazia Manzoor what she would do if she was offered to sing a duet with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. Shazia Manzoor first smiled at this question and then humorously said that she herself was confused by this question and could not understand how to answer it.
She folded her hands and said with laughter that she should be forgiven, while adding more humor, she said that perhaps Chahat Fateh Ali Khan should be forgiven by all people.
The participants and the host present in the program were forced to laugh out loud at Shazia Manzoor’s candid response and this moment became one of the highlights of the show.
During the conversation, the host also asked her if she had ever met Chahat Fateh Ali Khan in person. To this, Shazia Manzoor immediately replied, “May Allah forgive me,” and clarified that she had never met him.
However, she admitted that she keeps watching Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s videos on social media and often comments on his posts.
This interesting and striking response of Shazia Manzoor is rapidly going viral on social media, where users are appreciating her sense of humor and ready response.
It should be noted that Shazia Manzoor is one of the leading singers of Pakistan and has made a place in the hearts of music lovers for decades with her unique voice and memorable songs.
"Question about singing with Chahit Fateh Ali Khan?" Shazia Manzoor's interesting answer stole the show
Published: June 19, 2026
Pakistan’s famous folk and playback singer Shazia Manzoor made such an interesting comment about popular social media personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan during a TV program that the audience and the host could not stop laughing.
During the program, a woman asked Shazia Manzoor what she would do if she was offered to sing a duet with Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. Shazia Manzoor first smiled at this question and then humorously said that she herself was confused by this question and could not understand how to answer it.
She folded her hands and said with laughter that she should be forgiven, while adding more humor, she said that perhaps Chahat Fateh Ali Khan should be forgiven by all people.
The participants and the host present in the program were forced to laugh out loud at Shazia Manzoor’s candid response and this moment became one of the highlights of the show.
During the conversation, the host also asked her if she had ever met Chahat Fateh Ali Khan in person. To this, Shazia Manzoor immediately replied, “May Allah forgive me,” and clarified that she had never met him.
However, she admitted that she keeps watching Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s videos on social media and often comments on his posts.
This interesting and striking response of Shazia Manzoor is rapidly going viral on social media, where users are appreciating her sense of humor and ready response.
It should be noted that Shazia Manzoor is one of the leading singers of Pakistan and has made a place in the hearts of music lovers for decades with her unique voice and memorable songs.