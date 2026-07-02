The 17-member Test squad for the Pakistan cricket team’s tours of the West Indies and England has been finalized, while the official announcement of the national squad is likely to be made soon.

According to media reports, the selection committee has recommended some important changes in the team, under which fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, spinner Noman Ali and fast bowler Hasan Ali are likely to be dropped from the squad.

Sources say that under the policy of giving opportunities to young players, Ali Usman, Owais Zafar and Obaid Shah are expected to join the national Test squad for the first time.

On the other hand, the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan and middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel in the team will be subject to their fitness, the final decision of which will be taken after medical clearance.

It should be noted that the two-Test series between Pakistan and the West Indies will start from July 25, after which the national team will also participate in the Test series against England.