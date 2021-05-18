Karachi: Two Pakistani players Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi participation is doubtful in England’s inaugural ‘The Hundred’.

According to details, the duo would be busy with Pakistan team’s tour of the West Indies. The tour is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 24.

It seems impossible to participate for both as ‘The Hundred’ will take place between July 22 and August 21. Remember, limited-overs vice-captain Shadab was picked by Southern Brave while Shaheen was drafted by Birmingham Phoenix.

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammad Amir, who has retired from international cricket, will represent London Spirit. It must be noted England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched a new hundred-ball format where both men and women events will taking place side by side.

It was originally planned for 2020 but shifted to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as eight franchises will take part in it and the tournament will be based on the Round-robin league and Playoffs.