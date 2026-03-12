Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi has said that matters related to Iranian oil tankers are between Iran and the relevant governments and Pakistan has no specific position on it, while Pakistan cannot comment directly on the issues that have arisen between Iran and India.

Giving a weekly briefing, he said that the Pakistani leadership is in continuous diplomatic contact with important countries in the region, including Iran, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held three talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister, while the Prime Minister also contacted Iranian President Masoud Peshmerga and discussed the situation in the region.

According to the spokesperson, the Prime Minister is going to visit Saudi Arabia soon and during this time, close contacts are also maintained with the Gulf countries, while the Prime Minister has had several telephone conversations with the Gulf leadership, including Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

He said that Pakistan is playing the role of a bridge in the region and is promoting contacts between different capitals, and Pakistan is of the view that all disputes should be resolved through respect for sovereignty, international law and dialogue.

Tahir Hussain Andrabi said that he could not confirm definitively about possible contacts related to the Strait of Hormuz, but defense and military officials are in touch with their Iranian counterparts.

He added that there has been no major change in the attitude towards Afghanistan, a delegation’s visit to Afghanistan is in a private capacity, while a negotiation process on Afghanistan is underway and a delegation led by the Chinese special representative will soon arrive in Pakistan.

He said that the Afghan Taliban recently carried out aggression in more than 50 places.