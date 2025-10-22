ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the United Arab Emirates, Shafqat Ali Khan, paid a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated Shafqat Ali Khan’s services as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and paid tribute to her efforts in effectively highlighting Pakistan’s foreign policy stance.

Ishaq Dar, while highlighting the deep, brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, expressed hope that the Ambassador-designate would play an important role in further strengthening these relations with her diplomatic skills.

On this occasion, the Foreign Minister directed the Ambassador to keep the welfare of the Pakistani community living in the UAE among his top priorities.