Pakistan won three bronze medals in the World Fitness Challenge and Bodybuilding Championship.

In the competitions held in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Army Olympian athlete Sadaf Siddiqui established her dominance by winning a bronze medal in the Masters category.

Havaldar Maqbool Ahmed won the individual Masters, and Inamullah won the medal in the Seniors category.

All three athletes belong to the Pakistan Army.

57 countries participated in the men’s event of the World Fitness Championship. 18 countries participated in the women’s event.

Sadaf Siddiqui says that after representing Pakistan in athletics, she is very happy to win a bronze medal in the World Fitness Challenge and Bodybuilding Championship.

She said that success can be achieved at any age and in any sport with hard work and passion.

Sadaf Siddiqui said that the same message is for female athletes that they should not give up, with continuous hard work, a name can be made in any field.