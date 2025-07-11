Pakistan and Vietnam have agreed to enhance trade cooperation.

A high-level meeting between the Commerce Ministers of the two countries was held in Hanoi, in which the commitment to expand economic cooperation between the two countries was expressed.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held detailed discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart on the promotion of bilateral trade partnership, in which new possibilities of cooperation in various sectors were reviewed.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on mutual cooperation in the sectors of textiles, agriculture, information technology, energy and pharmaceuticals. In addition, progress towards a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was also discussed in detail to promote mutual imports and exports by reducing trade barriers.

Vietnam showed keen interest in Pakistani rice, textile products and leather goods, while Pakistan offered Vietnam access to Central Asian and Middle Eastern markets, which could give a new dimension to Vietnamese exports.

The two Commerce Ministers stressed the importance of promoting joint ventures, private sector linkages and business linkages, so as to materialize a long-term economic partnership.

The two sides agreed that the existing trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam can be significantly increased and that continuous engagement at the public and private levels will be maintained for this purpose.

The meeting concluded in a pleasant and constructive atmosphere, with both countries expressing strong commitment to further enhance economic cooperation in the future.