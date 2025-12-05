Pakistan has once again reiterated its clear stance that the border will remain closed until the Afghan government provides firm assurances to prevent terrorist infiltration into Pakistan.

During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said the issue is not limited to the TTP or TTA alone, adding that Afghan nationals have also been involved in serious crimes in Pakistan. He stressed that the border closure should be viewed in this context.

He clarified that Pakistan has no disagreement with the Afghan people, whom it considers brothers and sisters, and that the border closure is purely due to security reasons.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always remained positive regarding humanitarian corridors for the Afghan people. However, border policy is linked to Afghanistan’s practical cooperation in ending terrorism originating from its soil. Until firm guarantees are given that terrorists and violent elements will not enter Pakistan, the Pak-Afghan border will remain closed.

Responding to a question, he said media reports about Pakistan-Afghanistan talks in Saudi Arabia are known.

Tahir Hussain Andrabi added that the Turkish president had announced two weeks ago that a high-level Turkish delegation would visit Islamabad. The delay may be due to scheduling issues or a lack of cooperation from the Taliban. He emphasized that Pakistan closed the border for its own security and does not want its citizens to become victims of terrorism.

On President Putin’s visit to India, the spokesperson said it was a bilateral matter between two sovereign states, and Pakistan has no specific position on possible India-Russia defense agreements, as states are free to strengthen bilateral relations.

He also expressed concern over discriminatory policies against Muslims in India, stating that state patronage has emboldened extremist groups. Referring to the 33rd anniversary of Babri Mosque’s demolition tomorrow, he said the incident remains a source of pain and concern. He stressed that acts damaging Muslim religious symbols and historical heritage must be transparently held accountable, adding that desecration of any holy site violates the principles of religious equality.