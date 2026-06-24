Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Dr Eskandar Momeni, on Wednesday, and vowed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, the two sides held detailed discussions on Pakistan-Iran relations and the latest regional situation following the peace agreement.

Naqvi congratulated Momeni on the joint declaration signed at Burgenstock, Switzerland, saying the agreement would not have been possible without the sincere efforts of the Iranian government and its negotiating team.

“Pakistan has always been a proponent of peace and stability across the world,” he said, adding: “I am hopeful that the peace agreement will have far-reaching positive consequences for the entire region.”

Momeni expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation during their visit to Pakistan.