Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday described the detention of hundreds of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants by the Afghan Taliban as “not enough,” stressing the need for decisive action against cross-border terrorism.

During a media briefing at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Dar revealed that Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi had invited Pakistan to verify the arrests, which Dar said fell short of Islamabad’s expectations. He urged Kabul to ensure Afghan soil is not used for terrorism targeting Pakistan and reiterated that Pakistan had only one demand: the relocation or handover of TTP elements near the border.

Cleanup operation against terrorists

Dar disclosed that Pakistan was prepared to launch a major operation in Afghanistan to eliminate militant threats, but friendly nation Qatar, alongside Turkiye, requested a halt and offered to mediate. The deputy premier thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for pausing the operation. Despite multiple negotiation rounds, Dar lamented that the Afghan Taliban failed to soften their stance.

He stressed that Pakistan did not close the border “out of happiness” but due to security imperatives, warning that continued militant attacks had resulted in 4,000 Pakistani soldiers martyred since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s repeated diplomatic engagements, including visits to Moscow, Berlin, Brussels, and Kabul, aimed at restoring stability in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan had fulfilled all promises made to the Afghan leadership and sought constructive dialogue, with the EU and regional partners backing Islamabad’s approach.

He also noted Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate essential humanitarian aid to Afghanistan at the UN’s request, stressing that relief efforts would continue while ensuring security imperatives were met.

Gaza Peace Force

Separately, Dar confirmed Pakistan’s readiness to contribute troops to the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza, contingent on a clear UN Security Council-approved mandate. He made it clear that Pakistan would not participate in disarming Hamas, stating it is the responsibility of Palestinian law enforcement agencies.

Dar added that Pakistan’s position was aligned with other countries, including Indonesia, which had offered 20,000 troops, and noted that Prime Minister Sharif had indicated in principle approval for participation. He emphasised that the ISF’s mandate and terms of reference must first be clearly defined before final commitment.