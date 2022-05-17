<!-- wp:image {"id":100098,"width":1028,"height":570,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-350.jpeg" alt="PHF names ten-member team for five-a-side event in Switzerland - Hockey - geosuper.tv" class="wp-image-100098" width="1028" height="570"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Hockey Federation<\/a> (PHF) on Monday announced a ten-member national squad for the inaugural Five-A-Side tournament being held in Lausanne on June 4-5.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to a press release issued by the PHF, former Olympians Rehan Butt and Waqas Sharif will accompany the team as head coach and coach, respectively.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe trials were organised by the PHF for the five-a-side hockey tournament starting on June 4 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Later, on the basis of performance, the selection committee announced a ten-member squad after the approval of PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar,\u201d the press release stated.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Interestingly, the PHF did not name the selection committee members who witnessed the trials.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It may be mentioned here that the PHF with the consent of head coach<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Seigfried Aikma<\/a>n \u2014 and bypassing the selection committee \u2014 had announced the national squad for the April-May tour to Europe. The reaction of the national selection committee on this has not come in public.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Besides Pakistan and hosts Switzerland, India, Poland and Malaysia are competing in this tournament, which is the first of its kind.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The national hockey squad will leave for Lausanne on June 2 to participate in the event which was to be held in September 2021 but was deferred due to Covid-19.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Squad: Waqar Younis (goalkeeper), Ehtesham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Tazeem-ul-Hassan (captain), Arshad Liaqat, Hassan Amin, Abuzar, Abdul Rehman, <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Mohammad Shahzeb.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->