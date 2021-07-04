ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that they had already shared solid evidences of Indian state sponsor terrorism inside Pakistan with the international community, which was, once again, vindicated after its involvement in Johar Town, Lahore, terrorist blast.

In a press statement, the foreign minister expressed the confidence that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would take action against India after evaluating these vital evidences.

He said now, they have irrefutable evidences of Indian terror financing. “Is not a responsibility of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for its terror financing? If any action is not taken, then it will show dual standards,” the minister maintained while posing a question.

The foreign minister said that it was their right to raise voice against such double standards. If FATF did not take any notice of India’s financing of terrorism, then it would appear that the forum was a political forum and not a technical one.

Qureshi lauded efforts of the investigation agencies, counter terrorism department, agencies and Punjab police for showing their professionalism in unearthing the characters involved in the heinous Johar Town blast.

He said that he along with the National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had held a presser some time back, in which they had shared their concerns with the world community.

The world was provided with evidences over Indian training of terrorists and supply of weapons, besides its terror financing, he said.

Qureshi said they had sent dossier of evidences to the United Nations, ambassadors of P-5 countries, diplomatic community and media. If the earlier evidences were taken seriously by them, terror incidents like the one in Johar Town, Lahore and several other terrorist acts in Balochistan would not have taken place, taking toll of precious human lives, he said. The foreign minister also reiterated that Pakistan had taken steps against money laundering and terror financing through effective legislation as in the past, the national resources were plundered and laundered outside the country.