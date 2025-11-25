In Riyadh, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, in which security matters and strengthening cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries were discussed.

According to the details, the meeting also discussed the resolution of the long-standing issue of the legal status of Burmese Muslims. The Saudi Interior Minister expressed his gratitude to his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi for resolving the issue of Burmese Muslims.

The Saudi Interior Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred personnel in the attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Pakistan.

In addition, a training exchange program for police and paramilitary forces was also agreed upon in the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided to hold a meeting of the working group of the interior ministries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia next month.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that Saudi Arabia is the second home of every Pakistani and we are proud of our lasting relations with Saudi Arabia.