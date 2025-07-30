Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and provocative claims made by the Indian politicians during the Lok Sabha debate on the so-called “Operation Sindoor.”

Responding to media queries pertaining to the debate in the Indian Parliament on the so-called “Operation Sindoor”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the statements by Indian leaders reflect a dangerous tendency to distort facts, justify aggression, and glorify conflict for domestic consumption.

The spokesperson said the world knows that India attacked Pakistan without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation into the Pahalgam Attack.

Instead of misleading their compatriots, the FO said, the Indian leaders would be well-advised to acknowledge the losses incurred by their armed forces and accept the active role played by the third parties in realising the ceasefire.

“India acted as a judge, jury, and executioner at the same time,” the FO statemet added.

The FO spokesperson further said that Pakistan also reiterates its unequivocal rejection of the ceaseless Indian statements on establishing a “new normal” in bilateral relations.

He added that Pakistan will forcefully counter any future aggression as well from the Indian side.

He said for Pakistan, the only “normal” in bilateral relations is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.

Shafqat Ali Khan said that it is well known that Pakistan deterred India through its conventional capabilities, affirming that discipline and restraint remain its guiding principles.

He said that Pakistan also wishes to register its disapproval of the Indian leaders’ misplaced assertions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said India’s decision to hold the treaty in abeyance shows its blatant disregard for the sanctity of international treaties.

Shafqat Ali Khan said India’s continued reliance on disinformation, jingoism, and chest-thumping risks destabilising South Asia.

However, as a responsible country, Pakistan remains committed to peace, regional stability, and a meaningful dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.