Pakistan has reiterated that the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders remains the sole guarantee for achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasised that any viable solution must recognize Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as the capital of the future Palestinian state.

Concerns over Gaza, West Bank

Ambassador Ahmad expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He highlighted the urgent need for international intervention to address the ongoing crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The envoy noted that the escalating violence and systemic instability in the region underscore the failure to resolve the core issues driving the decades-long conflict.

Call for Security Council action

The Pakistani envoy urged the UN Security Council to move beyond reactive measures and undertake a holistic assessment of the situation across all of the occupied Palestinian territory. He maintained that it is high time for the council to firmly tackle the structural obstacles impeding the path to peace.