Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan is ready to extend full cooperation if the Afghan government takes decisive action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating from its soil.

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad, the prime minister said that bringing together parliamentary leaders on one platform under the theme of “Peace, Security, and Development” is a matter of pride for Pakistan.

Welcoming the speakers, parliamentarians, and participants, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan has repeatedly faced terrorist attacks but has always responded with resilience and determination to safeguard its sovereignty. “Our armed forces, with their unmatched professionalism, have foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy,” he said.

The PM reaffirmed that Pakistan is committed to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that friendly nations have played a positive role in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “If the Afghan government takes decisive action against TTP and other militant groups, Pakistan will fully cooperate,” he stressed.