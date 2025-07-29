Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is ready for composite dialogue with India.

Addressing a news conference in New York, he emphasised the dialogue will not be limited to the issue of terrorism alone.

He reiterated Pakistan had been the biggest victim of terrorism and noted that the US Secretary of State, in a meeting with him, acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said during this bilateral meeting, the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute was also raised, emphasizing that permanent peace is not possible in the region without the resolution of this dispute. He recalled that the US President Donald Trump had also raised this issue multiple times.

As regards the Indus Waters Treaty, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s stance is very clear. He said the Indus Waters Treaty is binding and no single party can terminate or amend it. He firmly stated that any attempt to divert or block Pakistan’s share of water would be unacceptable.

Responding to a question, the Deputy Prime Minister made it clear that Pakistan has no plan to recognise Israel. He demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Describing his US visit as successful, the Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan has also raised voice for reforms in the UN Security Council emphasizing that the OIC should be given due representation in the world body.

He said that any attempt by India to block water flow into Pakistan or its course is diverted, it will be considered a declaration of war.

Answering a question, Ishaq Dar said that the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder are a judicial matter.

He informed that he also discussed trade and tariffs with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Pakistan’s Finance Minister is arriving in the US for negotiations, and an agreement on tariffs is expected to be finalised in the next two to three days, he said.

It is noteworthy that Ishaq Dar also addressed a United Nations conference on the two-state solution for Palestine, where he demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of food supplies.

He said that today’s Gaza has become a graveyard for human rights laws. “Accountability must be ensured for war crimes in Gaza. Crimes against humanity must stop. The time has come for Palestine to be granted full membership of the United Nations,” he added.