As the world marks the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Pakistan’s renewed commitment articulated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrives at a moment when global human rights standards are under increasing strain. The International Day of Human Rights is not merely symbolic, it is a reminder of the universal pledge to safeguard human dignity, equality, and justice for all people, irrespective of faith, race, nationality, or status.

Senator Ishaq Dar’s message underscores Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its human rights architecture. The govt’s recent institutional, policy, and legislative reforms reflect a conscious push toward aligning the country with international obligations. Among these, enactment of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 2025, stands out as a critical step forward. Establishing a formal, empowered framework for minority protection is not only a legislative milestone but also an acknowledgment of long standing need to provide minority communities with effective mechanisms for redress, representation, and security. Protecting women, children, and marginalised groups remains essential for a resilient, inclusive national fabric, and Pakistan’s renewed initiatives must be continuously strengthened through transparent implementation and oversight.

Pakistan’s recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the sixth time is another noteworthy achievement. It reflects global confidence in Pakistan’s contributions to the human rights discourse at national and international levels. However, with this honour comes the responsibility to demonstrate leadership, not only by advocating for rights globally but also by ensuring consistent progress at home. Senator Dar’s assurance of constructive engagement with HRC members and emphasis on economic, social, cultural rights, and the right to development is an important reminder that human rights go far beyond political liberties; they also include equitable access to resources, opportunities, and growth.

Yet, the global landscape today is marred by conflicts, occupation, discrimination, and widening inequalities. Senator Dar’s remarks on the suffering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) highlight some of the most visible and persistent human rights crises of our time. Millions living under foreign occupation continue to endure systemic oppression, violence, and deprivation of their basic rights, especially their inalienable right to self-determination. These unresolved tragedies serve as stark reminders that the international community’s pledges are often not matched with decisive action.

The rising tide of Islamophobia further complicates the global human rights situation. The intensifying marginalisation, stereotyping, and hatred directed towards Muslim communities in multiple regions is a direct challenge to the UDHR’s core principles of equality and freedom of belief. Pakistan’s call for concerted international efforts to combat Islamophobia is both timely and urgent. No society can claim adherence to human rights values while allowing discrimination and bigotry to flourish.

As Pakistan reiterates its vow to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without discrimination, the way forward demands more than statements; it requires sustained political will, societal participation, and international cooperation. The UDHR was born out of humanity’s darkest hours, with the hope of preventing the return of oppression and injustice. Seventy-seven years later, that hope remains as relevant as ever.