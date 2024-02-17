Pakistan possesses numerous valuable resources that it may optimize, such as its abundant water and river resources, its coastlines and cities, and its natural reserves, including its mining capabilities. According to a US intelligence report, Pakistan’s strategic location in South Asia is predicted to drive its economy to become the 23rd largest in the world by 2040, highlighting its rise as a significant emerging economy.

Pakistan ranks as the sixth most populous nation globally and enabling the youth of Pakistan is vital for achieving sustainable development. Enhancing youth participation in decision-making processes would contribute to a more equitable and inclusive development in Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan, being its most prized resource, hold the key to a future that is both prosperous and sustainable for the country.

Pakistan is strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. Pakistan’s strategic geographical position endows it with the capacity to serve as the zipper for connecting Eurasia. The NLC’s innovative transportation initiatives have facilitated land-based commerce not just with Kyrgyzstan and other landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs), but also with Russia and Eastern Europe. Enhancing logistics, transportation, and customs can strategically position Pakistan to assume a significant role in both domestic and transit trades.

As per the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the nation possesses the sixth most substantial reserves of marble, the second most extensive salt mines, the fifth greatest reserves of copper and gold, the second largest coal resources, and abundant amounts of gypsum. Pakistan possesses the three highest mountain ranges and has abundant mineral resources, making it highly valuable for energy and mineral exploitation.

According to a Kearney assessment, Pakistan is one of the major developing digital hub destinations, outperforming countries such as the Philippines, China, and India in terms of financial viability. According to a Forbes survey of the world’s fastest-growing freelance markets in 2022, Pakistan ranked fourth, cementing its standing as a desirable outsourcing location.

The Global Firepower (GFP) index ranks Pakistan as a Top 10 global military force. This recognition highlights the strong military capability and strategic significance of Pakistan in the global arena. Pakistan is recognized as the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh globally, which reinforces its status in the field of military and security.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has officially recognized it as a premier tourist destination for the year 2023. Pakistan’s tourist business possesses boundless untapped potential, encompassing a wide range of natural and cultural attractions. Pakistan has been designated as a premier tourist destination for backpacking by the British Backpacker Society. In a similar vein, the esteemed travel publication Conde Nast Traveler bestowed the country with the highest ranking on its list of the most exceptional travel destinations worldwide. Hence, a significant allocation of resources by the nation towards this industry can result in huge economic and social advantages for the country.

Pakistan has recently undertaken notable measures, such as the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The SIFC, which includes participation from both civilian and military stakeholders, is specifically designed to bolster investor confidence and expedite the execution of vital projects. Significantly, the council has authorized 28 high-value investment projects with a total worth of billions of dollars, thereby creating opportunities for significant foreign investments in the country.

As an agrarian country, the agriculture industry offers enormous potential for its revolutions. Pakistan is the world’s tenth largest producer of rice, eighth in wheat, and fifth in sugarcane. The SIFC provides courses in agribusiness, computer technology, defense industry, mining, and minerals. Debit cards, freelance workspaces, and a 50% repatriation of foreign capital are the driving drivers behind the IT industry.

Pakistan’s economic development stands to gain significantly from the implementation of the SIFC, making it crucial for the future government to prioritize and promote this initiative. Nevertheless, it is imperative to acknowledge that influential stakeholders may endeavor to obstruct vital policy changes, so presenting substantial macroeconomic hazards to the country. The recent statements from prestigious institutions like the World Bank, Fitch Ratings, and IMF emphasize the crucial need to maintain consistent policies and successfully implement reforms to protect Pakistan’s economic stability. Considering the national significance of the SIFC, it is crucial to safeguard and foster it to promote the country’s enduring economic well-being.

Pakistan possesses immense potential in numerous fields, but it has not yet completely harnessed its capabilities, largely due to the lack of continuous policymaking. It is essential to recognize that the act of comparing Pakistan to nations like Egypt and Lebanon, which are both economically and geo-strategically weaker, is a deliberate attempt to spread false information as part of a fifth-generation warfare strategy.This orchestrated effort aims to undermine Pakistan’s standing and is evident in articles, such as the one authored by Indian writer Saurabh Sharma.

The future government should stress the continuance of existing policies, with an emphasis on talks centered around the development and progress of Pakistan. Pakistan should capitalize on this opportunity and harness its genuine capabilities instead of becoming involved in fruitless discussions about electoral manipulation and political advantages. To take full use of current prospects, Pakistan must efficiently counter rising hybrid warfare threats and strive to enhance its international standing. In this way, Pakistan can gain more support for its admirable goal of promoting diverse transcontinental connectivity.