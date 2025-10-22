Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $972 million in counter-narcotics operation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Navy ship PNS Yarmouk conducted a successful counter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150), resulting in the seizure of drugs worth about $972 million.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that this success is a clear example of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to regional maritime security, global peace and collective struggle against illegal smuggling at sea.

The statement said that PNS Yarmouk carried out this operation as part of the Combined Maritime Forces, which focuses on ensuring maritime stability and preventing terrorism and illegal activities.

According to the ISPR, this successful operation further highlights Pakistan’s role as a responsible maritime partner, playing an active role in promoting peace and security in the wider Indian Ocean region.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf praised the crew of PNS Yarmouk for their professionalism, determination and independence and said that the Pakistan Navy will continue to play its full role in protecting national maritime interests as well as in efforts for joint maritime security at the global level.

The Naval Chief said that this successful operation under Saudi leadership will further enhance cooperation and interoperability between the navies of the two countries, which will further strengthen the defense ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Congratulations from the President and the Prime Minister on the successful anti-narcotics operation

In a statement issued from the President’s Office, the President said that this feat of the Pakistan Navy is a shining example of national pride and professionalism, and the success of Yarmouk is a manifestation of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Asif Ali Zardari said that this major anti-narcotics operation highlights Pakistan’s role for global peace and maritime security.

President Asif Ali Zardari termed the operation conducted under the Saudi-led Joint Maritime Task Force as a great example of mutual cooperation. The President paid tribute to Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the crew of Yarmouk for their outstanding success and said that the role of Pakistan Navy is strengthening Pakistan’s reputation and positive image at the global level.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy for foiling a drug smuggling attempt worth billions of rupees during the major operation of PNS Yarmouk under the Combined Task Force (CTF-150) of the Saudi-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in the Arabian Sea.

He said that the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy are proving their ironcladness all over the world with their professional skills. The officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy are busy day and night to protect the country’s maritime borders.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation, including me, is proud of the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy.