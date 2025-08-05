India is breaking mountains of oppression in Kashmir: Khurram Hameed Rokhri, Pakistan Army defeated India in a way that will be remembered for centuries: Azhar Sadiq, Pakistan has achieved great success in diplomatic terms, says Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Kashmir Exploitation Day is being observed today, Pakistan must adopt a tough stance on Kashmir issue, Kashmiris are still stubborn, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan, Kashmir is ours and will remain so, Pakistan has won the war under the leadership of Field Marshal, Donald Trump is more with us than with India, the economic situation of the country is not good, corruption has never ended in Pakistan.

Leader IPP Khurram Hameed Rokhri says, Kashmir issue has come back to life, we stand with our Kashmiri brothers and will not leave them alone, India is breaking mountains of oppression in Kashmir, Kashmir issue was buried during PTI era, the current government has highlighted the Kashmir issue in the right sense, Trump has asked to resolve the Kashmir issue, India suffered a terrible defeat, all this credit goes to Field Marshal.

Azhar Siddique PTI leader, PTI did a lot of work during its tenure, Pakistan Army defeated India in a way that will be remembered for centuries, we are all patriots, we stand with the Pakistan Army, the current government has not brought the Kashmir issue to Parliament in three and a half years, Kashmir issue is a very serious issue, they have kept the founder of PTI in jail, there is no such thing as a constitution in the country, we are being deprived of our fundamental rights, all the cases against Nawaz Sharif that have been closed are clear to the public, Kashmir issue should be brought to Parliament and discussed, we are all together on the Kashmir issue, Niazi Sahib is the only channel on which people talk openly, Pakistan has to progress in every era, no one can look at Pakistan with a dirty eye, we will stay in Pakistan and will not leave, corruption is increasing day by day, no one has been able to eliminate it, Afghanistan’s currency has gone far ahead of us, inflation is on the rise in the country, no one is going to ask them, electricity and petrol prices are increasing day by day, my whole life has passed, what will I do with the ticket.

MNA Muslim League-N Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti says, Pakistan has achieved great success in diplomatic terms, India has become isolated at this time, Donald Trump has said to increase tariffs on India by 25%, India is currently facing defeat on all sides, the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army, all parties are united on Kashmir issue, some solution to the Kashmir issue will come out soon, there is a need to unite the country at this time, i had already said that the founder’s sons will not come to Pakistan, PTI people have no agenda, what will they protest for, PTI members did not protest anywhere, no one could do what PTI did with Kashmir, Thank God that Kashmir is being discussed again today, PTI people lie that Kashmir issue is not discussed in Parliament, the Kashmir issue has been discussed in Parliament all day today, we have raised the Kashmir issue at every forum, during their time, PTI people used to say that we don’t have money to buy bullets, we gave India a historic defeat that will always be remembered, may Allah grant Azhar Siddique a ticket, we should all learn from the past so that problems can be solved, when Shahbaz Sharif became Prime Minister, he invited the founder to talk again, we have all made mistakes, let go of the past and move forward.