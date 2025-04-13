In a bold move to harness the country’s untapped mineral wealth, the Government of Pakistan, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, successfully hosted the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum — a landmark event aimed at attracting global investors to one of the world’s richest yet underexplored mining frontiers.

The forum, held in Islamabad, brought together local and international stakeholders, government officials, and industry experts, all focused on unlocking the full potential of Pakistan’s mineral resources. The event was marked by strong inter-institutional coordination, with special recognition due to the role played by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmad Sharif, whose efforts ensured the event’s smooth execution and impactful outreach.

A central feature of the discussions was the much-anticipated Reko Diq project in Balochistan. One of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, Reko Diq stands as a symbol of Pakistan’s mineral promise. With a renewed push from the government and support from international partners, the project is set to become a game changer for Pakistan’s economy, potentially bringing in billions in foreign direct investment, creating thousands of employment opportunities, and driving sustainable regional development.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in his keynote address, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, investor-friendly environment, while General Asim Munir reiterated the armed forces’ full support for economic initiatives that contribute to national progress and prosperity.

The successful convening of the Minerals Investment Forum sends a clear message to the global community: Pakistan is open for business. With robust political will, strategic vision, and institutional backing, the country is ready to take its place as a key player in the global minerals market.

The event has been hailed as a milestone not just in the mining sector, but in Pakistan’s broader journey toward economic stability and global economic integration. The Minerals Investment Forum is a testament to what Pakistan can achieve when leadership, unity, and ambition come together for a common cause.