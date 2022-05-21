<!-- wp:image {"width":1044,"height":626} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62888452000be.jpg" alt="The Pakistan team at the practice match against South Korea. \u2014 Photo courtesy Pakistan Hockey Federation Twitter" width="1044" height="626"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: Pakistan had a disappointing start to their<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Asia Cup campaign<\/a> when they lost 2-1 to South Korea in their practice match in Jakarta.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the result released by the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Hockey Federation<\/a> (PHF) here on Friday, Pakistan\u2019s only goal was scored by Ali Shan while South Korea struck one goal on short-corner and the other in a field attempt.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan face arch-rivals India in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Monday before the green-shirts meet Indonesia on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Asia Cup will also serve as the qualifier for next year\u2019s<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> World Cup <\/a>where four teams from Asia will compete.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->