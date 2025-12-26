ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan is striving for progress in the space field, quantum technology will decide the future global competitiveness.

Addressing the AI ​​Rise Expo 2025, Ahsan Iqbal said that under the pillars of Udan Pakistan, e-Pakistan, Pakistan is being digitized, three new National Centers for Quantum Computing, Nanotechnology and New Manufacturing are being established.

He said that Quantum Valley Pakistan will become the center of deep tech economy, our goal is to make Pakistan a competitive nation equipped with technology, artificial intelligence is the new engine of Pakistan’s economic power, only nations that excel in technology will lead the global economy.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government has formulated an e-Pakistan strategy under the Udan Pakistan vision, exports, digital economy and innovation are the pillars of Udan Pakistan, robotics is indispensable for modernizing industries in Pakistan.

The federal minister further said that the government is working to link university research with industry and exports, and the satellite technology, food, trade and communications sectors are being strengthened.