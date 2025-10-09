By Sardar Khan Niazi

In the midst of the swirling tides of political uncertainty and economic turbulence, there emerges a quiet but steady truth: Pakistan is rising. While the challenges we face are undeniable, it would be both short-sighted and unfair not to acknowledge the transformative shifts taking place in our nation. From technological innovation and regional diplomacy to a burgeoning entrepreneurial culture, Pakistan is indeed achieving new tallness–though perhaps not always in the ways traditionally measured. One of the most compelling signs of progress lies in the demographic engine driving change: our youth, a new generation of builders. With nearly 65% of the population under the age of 30, Pakistan has an extraordinary human resource advantage. This younger generation is more connected, informed, and aspirational than any before it. They are building startups, developing apps, writing code, creating content, and demanding accountability. Platforms like NICs (National Incubation Centers) backed by both public and private efforts, have supported hundreds of innovative ventures across fintech, agritech, and edtech. It is not uncommon now to see Pakistani startups gaining international investment. Companies like Airlift, Bazaar, and Dastgyr have shown that with the right support, Pakistani entrepreneurship can thrive globally. This digital momentum, if sustained and scaled, could become one of Pakistan’s most powerful engines of growth. We can observe economic green shoots. Despite macroeconomic headwinds–most notably inflation, a depreciating rupee, and a growing debt burden–there are signs of economic realignment. The State Bank’s efforts to encourage digitization, the Roshan Digital Account inflows, and the continued strength of remittances offer some stability. Agricultural exports are finding new markets, and Pakistan’s textile sector continues to rebound post-COVID. CPEC Phase II is also poised to be more diverse than its infrastructure-heavy predecessor. With emphasis on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), agriculture, and technology transfer, Pakistan has an opportunity to integrate deeper into regional and global value chains–if governance bottlenecks are addressed. There is a cultural and global reawakening. Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy is quietly making waves. Our films are getting international screenings, our music is being streamed globally, and Pakistani fashion is making its mark in international markets. The soft power that comes with this cultural resurgence cannot be overstated. It is shaping how the world sees Pakistan–and how we see ourselves. Sports, too, are regaining their charm. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become a model of resilience and entertainment, and the return of international cricket to our grounds signals growing confidence in security and stability. Diplomatically, Islamabad is treading a more balanced path–one that cautiously distances itself from zero-sum alliances and leans toward pragmatic multilateralism. Improved ties with Central Asia, recalibrated relations with China and the Gulf, and an ongoing (albeit complex) peace approach with neighboring Afghanistan are steps in the right direction. Let us watch the road ahead. None of this is to ignore our faults. Governance remains inconsistent, judicial reform is overdue, climate vulnerabilities are rising, and democratic norms still need deepening. However, the question is not whether problems exist,–they do–but whether we are entirely defined by them. Increasingly, the answer is no. Pakistan’s story is not one of perpetual crisis but of resilience and reinvention. The potential for progress has always existed; the difference now is that more Pakistanis believe in it–and are actively participating in it. The state must reciprocate by investing in its people, safeguarding rights, and committing to institutional integrity. Our path forward is not linear, and it will not be without setbacks. However, for perhaps the first time in a long time, the winds of change are not just whispering–they are gathering strength. Pakistan is not just surviving; it is, in many ways, beginning to thrive.