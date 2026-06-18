Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Ghana, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out Tri-Services contingent.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides resolved to enhance military-to-military relations, specifically focusing on joint training, counter-terrorism, and defence production. The visiting dignitary highly commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and role in regional stability.

Later, H.E Mr Abdul Razak Osman, National Security Coordinator of the Republic of Ghana, called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Lieutenant General Wiliam Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces was also in presence.