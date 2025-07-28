NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said Pakistan fully supports Palestinians’ right to self-determination — specifically, the establishment of an independent and contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders.In an interview with a foreign media outlet, he said, “Our stance has been consistently clear, and we adhere to it with unwavering commitment. We have openly condemned the oppressor and consistently called for accountability.”He mentioned that a landmark conference, jointly chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, will be held on July 28-30 at the United Nations in New York, aiming to chart a path toward peace and a sovereign Palestinian state.He said Pakistan extended unwavering support for this initiative and the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Delegates from key nations and international bodies will converge on the UN headquarters to discuss ceasefire arrangements, humanitarian access, reconstruction efforts and political recognition of Palestine.While emphasizing Pakistan’s long-standing position on the Palestine issue, he said, “The attempt by France and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very appreciable. These two countries have taken this initiative. Pakistan has a clear foreign policy for decades on the Palestine issue.”

He said, “I hope that serious efforts are made during this event, first, to secure an immediate ceasefire, and second, to ensure the unhindered flow of food, humanitarian aid and medical assistance — alongside progress toward the recognition of Palestine as an independent state.”