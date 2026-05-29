Pakistan is once again staring at the harsh realities of climate vulnerability as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns of extreme heatwaves, glacial melting, flash floods and landslides across the country between May 26 and 31. While seasonal weather extremes are no longer unusual, the scale and frequency of these threats underline a far more troubling reality: climate emergencies are becoming Pakistan’s new normal.

The latest advisory issued by the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) paints a deeply concerning picture. Temperatures ranging between 40°C and 48°C are expected across several regions, particularly in southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Simultaneously, northern mountainous regions face accelerating glacier melt, increasing the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), flash floods and landslides.

Pakistan contributes less than one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it remains among the countries most severely affected by climate change. From the devastating floods of 2022 to recurring heatwaves, droughts and erratic weather patterns, the country continues to pay an enormous environmental and economic price for a crisis largely created elsewhere.

The NDMA deserves recognition for issuing timely warnings and coordinating anticipatory measures with provincial disaster management authorities. Public awareness campaigns, cooling centers, emergency medical preparedness and response planning are all necessary steps. Advisories regarding lighter and loose-fitting uniforms during heat waves may appear minor, but they reflect the seriousness of adapting daily life to increasingly hostile temperatures.

However, emergency advisories alone cannot substitute for long-term climate resilience planning. The warning regarding vulnerable areas in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan and Azad Kashmir should be treated as a national alarm bell. The risks facing Hunza, Nagar, Chilas, Kalam and other mountainous regions are not isolated weather incidents; they are symptoms of a rapidly changing ecosystem. Melting glaciers threaten not only local populations but also critical infrastructure, transportation networks and water security for millions downstream.

Road blockages along strategic routes such as the Karakoram Highway, Skardu Road and Deosai Road could severely affect tourism, trade and emergency response operations. Similarly, flood-like situations emerging from glacial lake bursts in areas such as Reshun, Darkot and Kumrat may place remote communities at immediate risk with limited rescue access.

In the plains, the intensifying heatwave poses another form of disaster. Districts across Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab are expected to face severe heat stress, which can disproportionately impact laborers, farmers, children and the elderly. Urban centers, already struggling with electricity shortages and inadequate public infrastructure, may witness increased medical emergencies and water scarcity.

Pakistan must now move beyond reactive governance toward proactive climate adaptation. Disaster preparedness should not only focus on emergency response after warnings are issued; it must involve investment in resilient infrastructure, climate-smart urban planning, glacier monitoring systems, improved drainage networks and community-level preparedness programs.

Equally important is public cooperation. Citizens must take official warnings seriously, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable regions and follow safety protocols during extreme weather events. Tourists visiting northern areas should remain particularly cautious, as changing weather conditions can rapidly turn deadly in mountainous terrain.