KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended its travel restrictions for international passengers arriving from 23 countries in its Category C till April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAA issued a new notification regarding the extension of travel restrictions on Category C countries following the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Those coming from countries in Category C will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC). The nationals, NICOPs and POC card holders will also be banned to arrive in Pakistan.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Japan and Australia are among the ‘Category A’ countries according to CAA. The travellers from these 20 countries (Category A) will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in Category B will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding. The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, CAA said.