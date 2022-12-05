RAWALPINDI: The England cricket team, who are touring Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years, have suffered a significant setback. Liam Livingstone, the team’s star all-rounder, will not play in the remaining Tests against Pakistan. The right-handed hitter will miss the following two Test matches due to an injury to his right knee.

Livingstone’s injury was disclosed in a statement that the England Cricket Board issued on Monday. Liam Livingstone, an all-rounder for England’s men, will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to a right knee injury. On Tuesday, he will return to the UK and start his rehabilitation with the ECB and the Lancashire medical departments, respectively.England has not yet decided whether or not to call up a replacement, the ECB stated in its statement.