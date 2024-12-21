Pakistan and the United States share a complex history of collaboration and discord, but recent baseless accusations and sanctions threaten to destabilize an already fragile relationship. Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer sensationally claimed that Pakistan’s ballistic missile technology poses an “emerging threat” to the United States. Coupled with sanctions on Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) and three Karachi-based firms, this move has drawn sharp criticism, with the Foreign Office rightly labeling the actions as “discriminatory” with “dangerous implications.”

It is essential to set the record straight: Pakistan’s missile programme is a necessary and defensive response to a volatile regional environment. No Pakistani official has ever issued threats toward the US, nor has there been any credible evidence suggesting that Pakistan possesses long-range missiles capable of targeting American territory. These unfounded allegations appear to be politically motivated, possibly influenced by Washington’s growing strategic tilt towards India.

Over the years, the US has bolstered New Delhi’s military capabilities, transferring advanced weapons technology and reinforcing India’s regional dominance. Yet, the US chooses to cast suspicion on Pakistan’s defensive measures rather than addressing its own double standards. If the Americans had genuine concerns, they could have engaged Islamabad through diplomatic channels instead of making provocative statements at a public forum.

The timing of these allegations is also questionable. With a political transition underway in the US, it is perplexing why a senior official in a lame-duck administration would make such incendiary claims. Instead of fostering understanding, this move risks damaging the relationship further. Allies do not impose sanctions on allies, nor do they make such accusations against states with which they share strategic and economic ties.

Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and global security. It has actively participated in counterterrorism efforts and contributed to international peacekeeping missions. Islamabad has never sought to threaten any state beyond its immediate region, focusing instead on defending its sovereignty and maintaining stability in South Asia.

Despite the challenges, Pakistan should continue to advocate for constructive engagement with Washington while firmly asserting its right to develop defensive capabilities. The US must also recognize Pakistan’s critical role in maintaining regional balance. As Washington shifts its focus to countering China and strengthening ties with India, Islamabad faces tough choices. However, Pakistan’s foreign policy must remain guided by its national interest, prioritizing sovereignty and regional stability.

Rather than resorting to baseless allegations and punitive actions, the US should adopt a fair and consistent approach toward Pakistan. Constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and acknowledgment of shared interests are the only ways to strengthen the Pakistan-US relationship in these turbulent times.