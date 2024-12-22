ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has formed a negotiation committee comprising members of the government alliance on the proposal of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Last night, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar requested the Speaker of the National Assembly to play his role in the negotiations. Barrister Gohar had stressed the offer of negotiations with PTI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a negotiation committee of the government alliance, accepting the proposal of the Speaker of the National Assembly and has expressed the hope that the country’s security and national interest will be given priority.

Shehbaz Sharif has said that if there is Pakistan, then we are all there, I appreciate the efforts of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Negotiations between the government and PTI are expected in the next 12 hours, the government committee will announce where the negotiations will take place.

The start of negotiations will bring a change in PTI’s attitude and with the announcement of negotiations, the civil disobedience movement will also die.

Read more; Negotiations with PTI, Speaker National Assembly decides to contact Prime Minister for the establishment of a committee

It should be noted that last night, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar had requested the Speaker National Assembly to play his role in the negotiations. From PTI, Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Sahibzada Hamid Raza are included in the committee.

Barrister Gohar had stressed the offer of negotiations with PTI. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a government coalition negotiation committee, accepting the proposal of the Speaker National Assembly.

According to sources, this is a good development, the Speaker has played a positive role, the field general court martial has been held, the incidents of May 9 and November 26 are also under discussion and the PTI has not set any preconditions, so things have moved forward.

Barrister Gohar had said yesterday that the Speaker has said that a committee will be formed. After the discussions held at night, the Prime Minister’s announcement to form a committee comprising senior leadership of major government parties is a major development that could reduce political tension in the coming days and there is a possibility that the PTI will back down from extreme measures like the civil disobedience movement.