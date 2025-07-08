Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the tour of Bangladesh has been announced, while some of the 16 players who were included in the previous series against Bangladesh have been dropped and others have been included in the team.

According to the report, Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain in the T20 series against Bangladesh, but no vice-captain has been kept with him.

5 cricketers Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and Haris Rauf have been dropped.

In addition, 4 cricketers Sufyan Muqeem, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza and Muhammad Nawaz have been included, and the 16 members who were in the previous series against Bangladesh have now been selected as a 15-member team.

Three T20 matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka from July 20 to 24.

The squad has a mix of experienced and young players, while Muhammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan have been included as wicketkeepers.

The Pakistan cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, where the T20 series between the two teams will start from July 20.

According to the schedule, the first T20 match will be played in Dhaka on July 20, the second match on July 22, and the third match is scheduled for July 24.

The training camp of the Pakistan cricket squad for the tour of Bangladesh and the West Indies will begin from Wednesday. Potential players for the camp to be held at the National Bank Stadium will report today (Tuesday).

The training camp will continue until July 15, the Pakistan cricket team will reach Dhaka the next day on July 16. After the tour of Bangladesh, the Pakistan team will leave for the United States.

The 3-match T20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played in Florida from August 1 to 4, later the ODI series between the two countries will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 8 to 12.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Muqim